Ukraine expels its ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary

Ukraine dismissed five ambassadors in a diplomatic shift on Saturday.

The Ukrainian presidential website revealed that the ambassadors of Ukraine to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary got the boot. The decree did not provide any explanation for this step.

Diplomat Andrei Melnik, who has served in Germany for more than 7 years, will be reassigned to another position in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his diplomats to mobilize international support and military aid to Ukraine.

Kyiv’s relations with Germany, which relies heavily on Russian oil and natural gas to fuel Europe’s largest economy, are particularly sensitive.

Melnik, 46, has won praise for his tireless efforts to lobby for more German support for the war – he once accused German Chancellor Olaf Schulz of behaving like “liver sausage”.

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

But controversial comments last week from the outspoken ambassador, who was appointed by Zelensky’s predecessor, about Stepan Bandera, the Ukrainian nationalist leader implicated in collaborating with Nazi Germany during World War II, put him in the spotlight in a negative way.

