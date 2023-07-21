July 21, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Ukraine Deploys Cluster Bombs, Wagner – Our War News Friday

Arzu 10 mins ago 2 min read

The US State Department announced on Thursday that a series of US-British intergovernmental talks have begun in Washington to consolidate the sanctions policy.

According to a ministry statement, senior Foreign Office officials met a high-level British government delegation on Wednesday as part of the first US-UK Strategic Sanctions Dialogue Forum. The dialogue was launched on the basis of the transatlantic declaration between the two countries born this year, which aims to strengthen cooperation on sanctions strategies, as well as on the imposition, targeting, implementation, enforcement and adaptation of measures. The two representatives discussed the use of targeted punitive measures to deter and eliminate malicious activities, and the purpose of the meeting was to demonstrate their ability to work together to protect international standards – read a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

According to the report, the US and the UK reaffirmed their position that sanctions are a key tool of foreign policy.

As a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the US and its allies have imposed sanctions on 2,500 individuals and companies and frozen billions of dollars in assets, according to documents from a US-British government inquiry.

At the same time, the US government announced that it had “sanctioned 120 more individuals and entities to hold Russia accountable for its illegal aggression in Ukraine and to limit Russia’s combat capabilities.” The purpose of the sanctions is to prevent Russia from obtaining critical raw materials, which will affect its future energy production and export capabilities. The U.S. State Department announced that some of the new punitive measures were created because of evasion and circumvention of existing sanctions.

(MTI)

