Ukraine asked to represent Switzerland in Russia

The Swiss official said that the negotiations in this regard have been concluded. However, Russia has not yet approved this.

According to foreign affairs spokesman Pierre-Alain Eltschinger, Switzerland can represent Ukraine’s diplomatic interests in Russia because there is no direct connection between Moscow and Kiev. Eltschinger emphasized that Bern has actively offered its goodwill role to the parties, including, among other things, that Switzerland can host meetings and provide expert support for potential negotiations.

Responding to the Russian news agency TASSSZ, the Russian embassy in Bern said, “As far as the embassy is aware, there is no contact between the authorities of the Russian side and the (Swiss) federation.”

“As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously noted, Russia is not ready to deal with mediation offers related to negotiations with Ukraine arising from countries that have joined the economic sanctions against Russia,” the embassy added.

“We believe that the federation has joined all seven of the EU’s – illegal and anti-Russian – sanctions packages, effectively taking a stand in the conflict and undermining Switzerland’s neutrality in a known way,” the embassy said.

He also recalled that on March 5, 2022, the Russian government added Switzerland to the list of unfriendly countries.

Kiev severed diplomatic ties with Moscow following Russian military action in Ukraine.

