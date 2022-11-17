Ukraine and Russia have unexpectedly reached an important agreement, but no one could be too happy

The truth about the extension of the Black Sea Grain Export Agreement is now agreed upon by all parties involved, but only the last, official Russian statement revealed that the parties were able to properly agree. As a result of the first news, the price of wheat in the international markets immediately fell by 1.6%.

First, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the decision was made in Istanbul, where negotiations were held, after which the UN welcomed the agreement of all parties.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the extended contract included new terms or was merely an extension of the original contract.

Originally, Ukraine wanted the agreement to be extended by one year, and Mykolaiv port could also be included in the agreement.

The original agreement between Ukraine and Russia brokered by Turkey and the UN was initially for 120 days and expires on Saturday. What we know so far It may have been so The agreement is automatically extended for another 120 days unless either party decides to withdraw or amend it.

Parallel to the original agreement, the UN also agreed to ensure unfettered exports of Russian food and fertilizers.

Although Ukrainian grain is allowed to pass through the Black Sea under the July agreement, Russia has complained that its own grain and fertilizer exports are not given sufficiently free access to world markets because of restrictions on ships and banks.

Moscow also asked for the lifting of sanctions against Russian banks that specialize in handling Russian agricultural exports.

In the following days, after the G20 meeting in Bali, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assured the UN that the terms of the previous agreement would be met. Among these belongs to Implementation of Russian grain and fertilizer exports, Recognition of the full operation of the state-owned Roszszelkhozbank and “normal” insurance premiums – he said. According to Lavrov

Citing written assurances from the United States and the European Union, the UN said it would give “signals” to companies involved in the trade that they would not face sanctions.

Moscow argued, to allow Ukraine to export Russian ammonia by pipeline across the country. But Ukrainian officials are reluctant to do so, citing security concerns about stocking the pipeline at the pipeline’s Odessa terminus and political sensibilities within Ukraine.

UN project Ammonia manufactured by Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem ​​is reportedly being transported across the Russian-Ukrainian border. The product will be bought here by U.S. commodities trader Tramo before entering the pipeline, ensuring no Russian-owned goods are transported through Ukrainian territory. Uralchem ​​is owned by Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, who is subject to Western sanctions, complicating the deal.

The top buyers of fertilizer exported from Odessa in 2021 are Morocco (800,000 tons), Turkey (600,000), India (360,000) and Tunisia (190,000).

In recent times, Russia’s grain exports have accelerated due to a bountiful harvest, while Ukraine’s exports have fallen amid uncertainty over whether the deal will be extended. Meanwhile, Ukraine has long been frustrated by the slow pace of Russia’s joint inspections of ships arriving and departing from Ukraine.

According to Lavrov, the new agreement ensured that Russian ships visited European ports and foreign ships visited Russian ports, and Russian banks could export agricultural products without high insurance costs.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs official Notice After the details of the deal are clear. The notification said that the grain export agreement will be extended by 120 days in its previous form.

We allow the Russian side to technically extend the Black Sea Initiative without any change in terms of timing or scope.

Ministry announced.

After repeated reminders, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that efforts had been made to stop about 300,000 tons of Russian fertilizer detained in EU ports, and that Russia would donate to developing countries in need.

Based on the news so far, the parties have won enough to extend the contract itself. Basically, it is sufficient if no one objects against the automatic extension.

However, plans by the Ukrainians to extend the contract to one year instead of 120 days and to include the port of Mykolaiv, as well as to allow the Ukrainians to export Russian ammonia by pipeline to Odessa, did not materialize. . It cannot be ruled out that the contract will be amended or a new contract concluded in the future, however, it is certain that the current continuation is only a partial success for the participants.

Cover image: UN Photograph