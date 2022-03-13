March 13, 2022

Ukraine accuses Russia of kidnapping another mayor in a new phase of the invasion

The war in Ukraine: what you need to know

Last:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Food and medical supplies The besieged southern port city of Mariupol is home to hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped behind Russian Airlines, was scheduled to arrive Sunday afternoon. Russian forces continued to bombard Ukrainian cities, and made “limited but notable” gains in a protracted campaign to capture the capital, Kyiv, a senior NATO official He said.

Oil prices: Sanctions on Russia It also helps gas prices reach new highs. Here’s why — and how long the boom can last.

Fighting: Casualties are increasing in Ukraine – Including civilians, as Moscow faces allegations of its use Cluster weapons and the vacuum. as many as possible Perhaps 4000 Russian soldiers diedaccording to an American general.

a map: Russia’s attack on Ukraine was large-scale Strikes and attacks across the country.

the answer: Russia’s war could be a global economic “game-changing game”, With rising gas prices and shifting business decisions indicating change he will feel for years. While in Russia, Internet access has been greatly reduced by censors at home and companies abroad.

How you can help: These are the ways they can do it in the United States Help support the Ukrainian people Beside What do people donate around the world?.

Read our full coverage of Russia and Ukraine crisis.

