UK regulator extends investigation deadline

The CMA appeared to soften its tone earlier in the week, suggesting it was ready to resume discussions with the Redmond tech giant. This softened position came after a judge rejected the US Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block the deal.

The British regulator has been a staunch opponent of Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard, comprehensively blocking the deal in April over competition concerns in the emerging cloud gaming market.

“The Inquiry Group has decided to extend by six weeks … as it considers there are special reasons to do so. The revised period will therefore end on 29 August 2023,” the UK Competition and Markets Authority He said Friday .

The extension would give the watchdog more time to review the parties’ proposals to resolve its concerns after it temporarily halted a campaign to block the deal.

“We stand ready to consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that will address the concerns set out in our final report,” a spokesperson for the Capital Markets Authority told CNBC via email on Tuesday.

The CMA’s concerns centered on the prospect of Microsoft making Activision’s games exclusive to its own platform, as the tech giant sets its sights on the emerging cloud gaming market — technology that will effectively allow users to stream games to remote servers, much as Netflix watchers do with a movie.

Microsoft’s multiple franchise offers to the CMA have yet to bear fruit. These include deals to license some Microsoft games and Activision to other cloud game providers. However, the CMA flatly rejected these proposals, effectively saying that they were difficult to implement and would not do enough to protect competition in the cloud gaming market.

Now Microsoft and Activision will need to come up with new proposals that go further, in order to allay CMA’s concerns. Analysts told CNBC that code includes enhanced licensing deals or even a possible offshoot of the UK’s cloud gaming business.

In February, the CMA responded with a notice of potential remedies, which included selling its Call of Duty core game-related unit and divesting some of Activision Blizzard’s business. At the time, Microsoft said this was not possible.

Friday, bloomberg It reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Microsoft could sell some cloud-based market rights for UK games to other companies to satisfy the CMA.

The deal also met opposition in the US, but appeared to gain traction in the US earlier this week after the US District Court for the Northern District of California ruled in favor of the two companies. Since then, the US Federal Tracking Commission on Wednesday filed an appeal against the decision to deny the request for a preliminary injunction, which would have prevented the deal from completing.