UK inflation hits multi-decade high at 6.2%

LONDON – UK inflation averaged 6.2% annually in February, its highest level since March 1992, as rising food, fuel and energy costs continued to exacerbate the country’s cost-of-living crisis.

The February CPI reading was above expectations among economists polled by Refinitiv for the 5.9% annualized figure.It smartly surpassed a 30-year high in January at 5.5%.

On a monthly basis, CPI inflation was 0.8%, beating expectations for a 0.6% rise and marking the largest monthly CPI increase between January and February since 2009.

The Bank of England It has raised interest rates in three consecutive monetary policy meetings, raising borrowing costs from a historic low of 0.1% to 0.75%, as it looks to contain runaway inflation without hampering economic growth.

The The Monetary Policy Committee issued a more pessimistic tone than expected by the market last week, highlighting pressure on household income amid a sharp rise in the prices of the following commodities Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Policy makers now expect inflation to peak at 8% in the second quarter of 2022.

The consumer price index including housing costs for landlords (CPIH) – the preferred measure by the Office for National Statistics – rose 5.5% in the 12 months to February 2022, up from 4.9% in the 12 months to January.

“The largest increased contributions to inflation in the 12-month CPI for February 2022 came from housing and household services (1.39 percentage points, primarily from electricity, gas and other fuels, and housing costs for owners) and transportation (1.26 percentage points, primarily. Automobile fuels and used cars,” the Office for National Statistics explained in its report on Wednesday.