UK cuts energy bills for businesses during winter

The British government announced details of a plan on Wednesday to cut energy costs for businesses over the winter, after industry groups warned that higher bills were… Threatening the survival of countless companies.

From October, and will run for six months, companies, charities and other public sector organizations, including schools and hospitals, will see the unit wholesale price they pay for energy at £211 (about $240) per megawatt-hour of electricity and £75 for gas. natural. The government said that represented less than half of the wholesale prices expected for the winter season. It will bring prices back to what they were in the spring, according to Cornwall Insight, an energy research and advisory firm, that said reducing energy costs for businesses would be “significant.”

Energy prices soared across Europe as Russia restricted the flow of natural gas to the region and countries scrambled to find alternative sources of energy. While wholesale gas prices, which have a significant impact on electricity costs, from recent record levels, they are still much higher than in recent winters. Households and businesses in Britain, even with the caps in place, still face higher than normal energy costs, which have contributed to higher prices for other goods and services, shrinking budgets.