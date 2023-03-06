March 6, 2023

UK Charts: Fourth-biggest launch of the Metroid Prime Remastered franchise

Image: Nintendo

After a few weeks of digital exclusivity on the Nintendo Switch, Metroid Prime Remastered has finally arrived in retail stores across the UK.

Although the release was not enough for the roads Hogwarts Legacy Off its throne, the shooter from Retro Studios has managed to take home the silver, selling about half of what the original managed to do in 2003. According to Game Industry’s Chris Dring, this also makes Metroid Prime Remastered the fourth biggest box launch of the entire franchise.

Considering the shade of the title that was previously digitally dropped, this is still an impressive debut!

Elsewhere, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe dropped to sixth place this week, while Octopath Traveler II fell out of the top 10 entirely to land at number fourteen. The Switch version of Team Asano’s RPG still dominates PlayStation, accounting for 81% of the platform division.

The only other newcomer this week is Team Ninja Wu Long: Fallen Dynasty, which enters the charts at number eight. The split here leans heavily towards the Sony platform, making up 89% on PS5, 7% on PS4, and 5% on Xbox Series X/S (although it’s worth remembering that Wo Long is launching Day One Game Pass) .

See also  New technology will see cell phones take just nine minutes to fully charge

Here’s your look at the full UK charts:

last week this week Game

1

 1 Hogwarts Legacy

new

 2 Metroid Prime Remastered

2

 3 FIFA 23

4

 4 God of War Ragnarok

5

 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3

 6 Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe

9

 7 Call of duty modern warfare 2

new

 8 Wu Long: Fallen Dynasty

10

 9 Maine Craft

12

 10

Grand Theft Auto V

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you buy any of the top ten this week? Tell us what you picked up in the comments below!

