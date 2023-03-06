UK Charts: Fourth-biggest launch of the Metroid Prime Remastered franchise

After a few weeks of digital exclusivity on the Nintendo Switch, Metroid Prime Remastered has finally arrived in retail stores across the UK.

Although the release was not enough for the roads Hogwarts Legacy Off its throne, the shooter from Retro Studios has managed to take home the silver, selling about half of what the original managed to do in 2003. According to Game Industry’s Chris Dring, this also makes Metroid Prime Remastered the fourth biggest box launch of the entire franchise.

The physical launch of Metroid Prime Remastered is the fourth largest launch for the series in the United Kingdom. The launch sales are about half of what the original did in 2003. But of course, the remaster has been released digitally for weeks. The drop shadow strategy seems to have worked– Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) March 5, 2023

Considering the shade of the title that was previously digitally dropped, this is still an impressive debut!

Elsewhere, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe dropped to sixth place this week, while Octopath Traveler II fell out of the top 10 entirely to land at number fourteen. The Switch version of Team Asano’s RPG still dominates PlayStation, accounting for 81% of the platform division.

The only other newcomer this week is Team Ninja Wu Long: Fallen Dynasty, which enters the charts at number eight. The split here leans heavily towards the Sony platform, making up 89% on PS5, 7% on PS4, and 5% on Xbox Series X/S (although it’s worth remembering that Wo Long is launching Day One Game Pass) .

Here’s your look at the full UK charts:

last week this week Game 1 1 Hogwarts Legacy new 2 Metroid Prime Remastered 2 3 FIFA 23 4 4 God of War Ragnarok 5 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3 6 Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe 9 7 Call of duty modern warfare 2 new 8 Wu Long: Fallen Dynasty 10 9 Maine Craft 12 10 Grand Theft Auto V

[Compiled by GfK]