UFC Vegas 65 results: Nzechukwu vs.

MMA fighting has UFC Vegas 65 Lewis vs. fight card results. Spivac*, main event live blog, and live UFC Vegas 65 Twitter updates.

in the main event, Derrick Lewis He was destined to fight Sergey Spivak in the heavyweight competition. However, Lewis was hospitalized on Saturday with an illness and was not allowed to compete, resulting in the cancellation of the main event.

Light heavyweight Ion Cotilaba And the Kennedy Nzechukwu She was originally set to compete in the co-main event. Their three-round match became the new main event.

Check out the results of UFC Vegas 65 below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Catilaba

Chase Sherman against. Waldo Curtis Acosta

Andre Fialho against. Muslim Salikhov

Jacques della Maddalena def. Danny Roberts Via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:24

Charles Johnson def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)

Jennifer Maya def. Marina Moroz By unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Miles Jones def. Vince Morales By unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Ricky Turcius def. Kevin Natividad via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Vanessa Dimopoulos def. Maria Oliveira By unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Brady Hestand def. Verne Garcia By unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Natalia Silva def. Teresa Bleda Via TKO (spinning back kick) – Round 3, 1:27 | Watch the end

The main event between Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak has been cancelled Because Louis did not get a medical clearance after going to the hospital on Saturday due to illness.