UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 weigh-in results in full, video – One fighter misses by 3.5lbs

Watch what happens on the scales ahead of UFC 286.

The UFC takes place in the UK this weekend, where UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will be hoping to mount a successful title defense, while standing on home turf. His rival will be the man who took the belt from him, Kamaru Usman.

This is a three-way battle for Edwards and Osman. They met each other at the start of their octagonal run, and Usman got the best of Rocky on that occasion. Edwards has not lost since.

The co-main event of this event is guaranteed to entertain with Justin Gaethje taking on Rafael Fizeev in the lightweight division. The PPV also has an important middleweight bout between Marvin Vittori and Romain Duldisi. Popular Icelandic Gunnar Nelson is also on the main card, facing off against eventual spoiler Bryan Barbarena. The main card is Scotland’s Keas O’Neill facing former title challenger Jennifer Maia.

Introduction by Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani. This and the former are mostly showcase fights for up and coming British talent. The most revered of these Britons was the undefeated Mohamed Mocaif, who meets Javel Filho.

Before these fights happen, though, everyone needs to be aware of their confidence. And Edwards and Osman will need to be careful to ensure they don’t weigh more than 170 pounds (lest their title hopes fade).

The official weigh-ins are scheduled for 4:45 a.m. ET. You can watch those here:

Osman and Edwards have both gained weight, making their fight official:

The festive weigh-ins take place at 2 p.m. ET.

Full results

Main card (ESPN + PPV at 5 p.m. ET)

Leon Edwards (170): Camaro Usman (170)

Justin Gaethje (156), Rafael Physiev (156)

Gunnar Nelson (170) vs. Brian Barberina (171)

Jennifer Maya (126) Casey O’Neal (125)

Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. Roman Duledzi (186)

The preliminary card (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Jack Shore (146) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Chris Duncan (156) Omar Morales (156)

Sam Patterson (155.5) vs. Yanal Ashmuz (155)

Mohamed Mokef (126): Javel Filho (125.5)

Preliminary card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass at 1 p.m. ET)

Leron Murphy (145.5) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5)

Christian Leroy Duncan (185.5) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

Malcolm Gordon (129.5) * Jake Hadley (126)

Joanne Wood (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)

Guy Herbert (156) Ludovit Klein (156)

Juliana Miller (125.5) vs. Veronica Hardy (125.5)

Main Event backup: Colby Covington (170)

– Gordon lost weight and lost 30 percent of his bag

About the author: Tim Bissell is a writer, editor, and deputy site manager at Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written feature and investigative articles. ( Full CV )

