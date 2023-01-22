UFC 283 results: Teixeira vs. Hill

MMA fighting has UFC 283 Teixeira vs. fight card results. Hill, live blogs of all the major card fights, and more from Saturday’s UFC event at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the main event, the former UFC champion Glover Teixeira squares off Jamhel Hill for the vacant Light Heavyweight title.

UFC Flyweight Champion Davison Figueiredo He meets the interim UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno For the undisputed flyweight title. This will be the fourth meeting between the two fighters and they have a 1-1-1 record against each other.

Check out the results of UFC 283 below.

master card (ESPN + PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamal Hill

Devson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magney

Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade

Paul Craig vs. Johnnie Walker

initial card (ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ Live now)

Mauricio Roa vs Ihor Buteria

Gregory Rodriguez vs Bruno Ferrara

Thiago Moises vs Melkizel Costa

Gabriel Bonfim def. Mounir Laziz with Presentation (Guillotine) (R1, 0:49)

Gilton Almeida defeated. Shamil Abdurahimov via TKO from the second round (2:56). Watch the end

Cody Staman Dev. Luan Lacerda via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Ismail Bonfim; Terrance McKinney via 2nd round KO (2:17). Watch the end

Nicholas Dalby defeated. Warlley Alves via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Josiane Nunes defeated. Zara Fern dos Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Daniel Marcus defeated. Simon Oliveira via 2nd round KO (2:18). Watch the end