UFC 281 Results: Adesanya vs. Pereira

MMA fighting has UFC 281 Adesanya vs. event results. Pereira from Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, live blogging of the entire main card, live broadcast UFC 281 Twitter updates.

In the main event, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya He will try to defend his title against the opponent Alex Pereira. Pereira beat Adesanya twice in kickboxing, but this will be the first time they meet in mixed martial arts.

UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza She’ll put her belt on the line against the former UFC Champion Chang Willi In the co-main event.

Check out the UFC 281 results below.

master card (ESPN + PPV is live now)

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira (live blog)

Zhang Weili countryman. Carla Esparza via sub (RNC) (R2, 1:05) (live blog) | Highlights

Dustin Poirier defeated. Michael Chandler via sub (RNC) (R3, 2:00) (live blog) | Highlights

Chris Gutierrez dave. Frankie Edgar via KO first round (2:01) (live blog) | Professionals interact

Dan Hooker def. Claudio Pulis via TKO in the second round (4:06) (live blog)

Prelims

Renato Moikano defeated. Brad Riddell via sub (RNC) (R1, 3:20) | Watch the end

Ryan Spahn Def. Dominic Reyes via KO first round (1:20) | Watch the end

Erin Blanchfield defeated. Molly McCann via sub (Kimura) (R1, 3:37) | Watch the end

Andrei Petrosky def. Wellington Tourman via UD (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

Matt Frivola def. Ottman Azaitar via KO First round (2:30) | Watch the end

Carolina Kowalkiewicz defeated. Silvana Gomez Juarez via UD (29-28 x 3)

Michael Trizzano def. Seung Woo Choi via first round KO (4:51) | Watch the end

Montell Jackson def. Julio Arce via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2 29-28)

Carlos Ulberg def. Nicolae Negumereanu via first round KO (3:44) | Watch the end