UC Santa Cruz researchers witness a black hole devouring a star

one of the most cool stuff In outer space it becomes more urgent and mysterious.
An international team led by researchers at University of California, Santa CruzThe Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen and Washington State University witnessed a black hole devouring a lone star, “ripping” it apart, causing a distinctive, luminous glow, UC Santa Cruz on November 10. New release He said.
More Stories
Artemis I Moon Launch News and Video: Live NASA Updates
International Space Station: US astronauts Casada and Rubio ventured outside the space station on Tuesday
Wormholes may already have been discovered, say physicists: ScienceAlert