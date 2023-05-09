UBS announced that Credit Suisse CEO Korner has joined the board after the emergency bailout

Ulrich Korner, CEO of Credit Suisse Group AG, during a Bloomberg TV interview in London, UK, on ​​Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

UBS announced on Tuesday that Ulrich Korner, CEO of Credit Suisse, will join the executive board of the new combined entity once the emergency buyout of the affected bank is completed.

The Swiss giant said legal closure of the takeover is expected within the next few weeks, and the combined entity will operate as a “unified banking group”.

The bank said in a statement that the Credit Suisse brand will operate independently for the “foreseeable future” as UBS consolidates the business in a “phased approach”.

Swiss authorities brokered a controversial bailout of Credit Suisse by UBS for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.37 billion) over the course of a March weekend, as a crisis of confidence between depositors and shareholders threatened to topple the 167-year-old institution.

UBS confirmed that it would initially manage the two separate companies upon closing of the transaction, with each organization continuing to operate its subsidiaries and subsidiaries while UBS’ Board of Directors and Executive Board would have full responsibility for the consolidated group.

And UBS confirmed that Korner, who took over the ailing Credit Suisse bank in July 2022 and immediately launched a massive strategic overhaul aimed at reversing the bank’s chronic failure to take losses and manage risk, will join the board.