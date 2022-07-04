Ubisoft will shut down its multiplayer and online services for 15 games in September 2022

Ubisoft is set to shut down its multiplayer and online services for 15 games on September 1, 2022, including five Assassin’s Creed games, Far Cry 3, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, and more.

For games like Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012 version) and Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, installing DLC ​​access will also not be available on that date.

“Closing online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences to players who play newer or more popular titles,” Ubisoft wrote. his support page.

The full list of games and services that will be discontinued is as follows

Anno 2070 PC: You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features.

Assassin’s Creed II PC, PlayStation 3: You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features.

Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012 version) PC: You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features. Additionally, installation and access to downloadable content (DLC) will not be available. PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360: You will not be able to play multiplayer, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features.

Fighting the creed of the Brotherhood PC: You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features. In addition, installation and access to the DLC will not be available. PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360: You will not be able to play multiplayer, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features.

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD PC: You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. In addition, installation and access to the DLC will not be available.

San Francisco driver PC: You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features. In addition, installation and access to the DLC will not be available. PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360: You will not be able to play multiplayer, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features.

Far Cry 3 (2012 release) PC: You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features. In addition, installation and access to the DLC will not be available. PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360: You will not be able to play multiplayer, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Soldier of the Future PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360: The game’s multiplayer will not be available. To play the single campaign, you will have to set your console to offline mode.

Prince of Persia, the forgotten desert PC: You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features. In addition, installation and access to the DLC will not be available.

Rayman Legends PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360: You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

Silent Hunter 5 PC: You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts within the game or use online features, in addition, installation and access to DLC will not be available.

space buffs PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus): As a multiplayer title only, you will not be able to play the game from now on.

Splinter Cell: Blacklist PC: You will not be able to play a multiplayer game, link in-game Ubisoft accounts, or use online features. PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360: You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

ZombiU Wii U: You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.



It is important to note that the remastered versions of Far Cry 3 and Assassin’s Creed 3 will not be closed.

Ubisoft made a similar move in 2021, shutting down multiplayer jobs and online services for games like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas, Rainbow Six Vegas 2, Rainbow Six Lockdown, Far Cry 2, and Splinter Cell Conviction.

Do you have a tip for us? Want to discuss a potential story? Please send an email to [email protected].

Adam Pankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter Tweet embed and on Twitch.