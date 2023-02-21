Ubisoft punishes 19,000 accounts that used mysterious exploits

picture : Ying Tang / Noor Photo ( Getty Images )

Ubisoft has sanctioned nearly 19,000 accounts for using an unspecified vulnerability, namely rainbow six sig The developer revealed it in a somewhat ambiguous way on Twitter earlier today.

“We recently identified accounts using a fraudulent exploit on our addresses,” the Ubisoft Support Twitter account wrote. “Ubisoft follows a zero-tolerance policy against fraudulent practices in accordance with our Code of Conduct. As a result, we will apply account-level penalties to approximately 19,000 accounts involved.”

Kotaku Clarification was reached regarding the addresses affected by the exploit, but no response was received in time for publication. However, Support Twitter did not respond to users’ requests for more details rainbow six Players speculate that their game has been subject to vague “fraudulent practices” in the form of “cheating”.

“Deception” is a fun way to point out duplicate glitches rainbow six Players have been taken advantage of At least eight years–modern version It involves linking and unlinking Xbox accounts to save multiple iterations of the same skin. When one copy of the exploitation It’s supposed to go downAnd Another one pops upoften get people Copying elite skins is expensive Free.

It’s not the most egregious cheat, I don’t think, but people are has been blocked To use it for as long as it has existed, and it’s possible that Ubisoft has finally decided to get tough on its crackdown. Also possible and also disturbing rainbow sixUbisoft developers he said earlier this week It would seriously discourage input spoofing (using adapter to disguise the mouse and keyboard as an inaccurate control device) in an initiative they call “mousetrap”.

said Jan Stahlacky, Playthrough Programming Lead rainbow six‘s Year 8 Season 1 Panel detection. “We’ve been really quiet about it, but in fact, it’s been running in the background in shadow mode for several seasons. We’ve collected the data, analyzed the results, and now we have a much better picture.”

So Ubisoft’s proud 19,000 penalties could be the ripe fruit of that work. But without any confirmation from Ubisoft themselves, there’s no way to know. It may not even include penalties rainbow six EVER – 19,000 players may have tipped for their love of the company’s version Unothat was Xbox crashed to past Two yearstoo much.