Ubisoft Montreal Takes Over ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake’

Works on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Edition It obviously didn’t go smoothly Ubisoft a wish. The company has now tasked its studio in Montreal with responsibility for the project. Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai were working on the game.

Ubisoft Montreal was the “cradle of the epic Sands of Time trilogy”, its developers books In a message to fans. The original game was released in 2003. “The development team will take the time they need to reassemble the scope of the game to give you the best experience of this remake of a classic game ever, when it’s ready.”

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Edition From January 2021 to March last year, before that Postponed indefinitely. As of last June, Ubisoft . was Target release window 2022.

A Ubisoft spokesperson told Engadget that the company no longer aims to release him sands of time new edition In fiscal year 2023. In other words, don’t expect this to arrive before April of next year.

This isn’t the only Ubisoft game to suffer a protected development cycle. skull and bones It has been in business since 2013 until Alpha test footage leaked last weekUbisoft hasn’t shown much The address that is often late Since E3 2018. Beyond Good and Evil 2This was first raised in 2008 and Officially announced in 2017. This game still does not have a launch window.

Update 5/4 1:45 PM ET: Ubisoft release window details added.