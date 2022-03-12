Uber will add temporary surcharges for rides and food deliveries due to the higher cost of gas

As the price of gasoline continues to soar to record levels across the country, Uber announced Friday that it is adding additional fuel fees to trips and food delivery orders.
Depending on the location, a fee of 45 cents or 55 cents per ride will be added for rides, and 35 cents or 45 cents for Uber Eats food delivery orders for 60 days beginning March 16, Lisa Winship, chief driver operations for the US and Canada, said in a statement. press release.
