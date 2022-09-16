Uber is investigating a breach in its computer systems

“We are seeing that the attackers are getting smarter and they are also documenting what is working,” said Ms. Tupac. “They have groups now that make it easy to spread and use these social engineering tactics. It has become almost commoditized.”

The hacker, who provided screenshots of Uber’s internal systems to prove his access, said he was 18 years old and had hacked into Uber’s systems because the company’s security was poor.

Carey said the person appeared to have access to Uber’s source code, email and other internal systems. “Looks like they might be this kid who’s got into Uber and doesn’t know what to do with it, and has a lot of time in his life,” he said.

In an internal email seen by The New York Times, an Uber executive told employees that the hack was under investigation. “We don’t have an estimate at this time on when full access to the tools will be restored, so thank you for bearing with us,” wrote Latha Maribury, Uber’s chief information security officer.

This isn’t the first time a hacker has stolen data from Uber. In 2016, hackers stole information from 57 million driver and passenger accounts, then contacted Uber and $100,000 student to delete their copy of the data. Uber arranged the payment but kept the breach a secret for more than a year.

Joe Sullivan, who was Uber’s chief security officer at the time, was fired for his role in the company’s response to the hack. Mr. Sullivan has been charged with obstruction of justice for failing to disclose the breach to regulators and is now on trial.