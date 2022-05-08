U2’s Bono to perform “Freedom” in Kyiv Metro

Kyiv (Reuters) – Irish rock band U2’s Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert at a metro station in Kyiv on Sunday and paid tribute to the Ukrainians fighting to liberate them from Russia.
“Your president is leading the world on the cause of freedom right now,” Bono told a crowd of up to 100 people. “The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom.” They gathered inside Khreshchatyk metro station. He was referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, pressing on Kyiv before withdrawing its forces from near the capital at the end of March to concentrate its firepower on eastern Ukraine.
Russia, which describes its action in Ukraine as a “special military operation,” continues to launch missile strikes across Ukraine. However, some life has returned to Kyiv despite the regular sirens being heard.
Bono packed the crowd between songs while he performed.
“This evening, May 8th, you will be shooting in the skies of Ukraine, but you will be free at last. He can take your life, but they can never be proud of you,” he said.
