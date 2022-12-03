Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora ​​3 full results, video highlights

The best heavyweight in the world is back in action, in a fight few can claim. Today, Tyson Fury faces Derek Chisora, risking his WBC heavyweight title.

This is the third time the pair have met. The first time, in 2011, Fury won an easy decision. The second match, in 2014, was even more dominated by The Gypsy King. who won retirement.

With both men approaching the age of 40, it is unlikely that they will have many big fights ahead of them. Many spectators are hoping Fury will make it through this fight without incident, as expected, and retain his title to set up an undisputed heavyweight bout between himself and Olexandr Usyk. We’ll see if Chisora ​​can play spoiler.

The event takes place in London, England and begins at 12 PM ET. The main event is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. You can watch the fight on ESPN+ (US), BT Sport Box Office (UK), and TSN.ca (CA).

Full results:

WBC Heavyweight Championship: Tyson Fury defeated. Derek Chisora ​​via TKO, round 10 (2:51).

WBA Heavyweight Championship (Regular): Daniel Dubois def. Kevin Lirena by TKO, third round (3:00).

European Lightweight Championship: Denis Perinchik won. Ivan Mendy via unanimous decision (117-112, 116-112, 116-112)

Light Heavyweight: Karol Itauma def. Vladimir Beluzhsky via TKO, Round 8 (1:18)

Lightweight: Royston Barney Smith def. Cruz Perez via TKO, Round 1 (1:02)

Super Featherweight: Isaac Rowe def. Sandeep Singh Bhatti in points.