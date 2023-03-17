Tyra Banks says it’s “time” to leave Dancing with the Stars

television

March 17, 2023 | 7:00 am

Tyra Banks has teased her exit from “Dancing With the Stars” by saying “it’s time” to let go of the party host.

The former model-turned-presenter, who has hosted the dance show since 2020, TMZ said She has shifted all of her focus to her ice cream business SMiZE and Dream, which she is launching in 2021.

“I’m really focused on work, like crazy focused,” she told the outlet on Thursday.

“SMiZE and Dream are a global company so I feel it is time to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship.”

When asked if this means she’s giving up her gig on DWTS, Banks said, “I think it’s about time. I think my heart and soul are in my work and in producing TV, and you can’t do that while hosting a show.”

“So you’ll see me making things, not just hosting.”

Banks has hosted “DWTS” since 2020. ABC via Getty Images

The former “America’s Next Top Model” presenter said that while she’s looking to step away from the hosting gig for now, she’s open to television work in the future — but only behind the scenes.

“I think it’s time to step out from the dance floor and into the stock exchange floor,” she added. Drop microphone.

The model’s time on the show was filled with many on-air hiccups, awkward banter, and over-the-top fashion moments.

Banks said it is “focusing” on the business after launching its ice cream brands SMiZE and Dream in 2021. tyrabanks / Instagram

The backlash from her hosting duties was particularly intense during Season 29 when she accidentally announced the wrong couple down on live TV — confusing competitors, judges, and fans at home.

“The world is mad at the talent, but there is a whole control room and things are happening and the madness continues,” Banks said of the flops during an appearance at the Television Critics Association press tour in August 2021.

The showrunner has been plagued by several on-air hiccups. ABC via Getty Images

“And I feed certain things, say certain things I’ve been told. But that’s what it is.”

Banks said at the time that she also felt like a host “taking darts for the team”.

“I was blamed, it wasn’t me,” she insisted. “And I think it’s very important to say that.”

Most recently, Banks hosted Season 31 alongside “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro.

Professional dancer Mark Ballas recently announced his departure from the series after 20 seasons.

Original judge Len Goodman announced his retirement in November.





