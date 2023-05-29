Apple has prototyped at least one color version of the MagSafe charger for the iPhone, indicating that the company may one day release a new version of the device with additional color options beyond the standard silver model.



This is the claim made by the Twitter account @employee. According to Apple Rare Collector, prototype information they obtained indicates that Apple intends to release its current MagSafe charger in a “colorful version,” similar to the MagSafe Charging 3 cables it makes for the MacBook Air.

Apple includes a color-matched MagSafe 3 charging cable in the box with the MacBook Air, but also makes it available for purchase separately in the four MacBook Air colors: Space Gray, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight.

According to KosutamiSan, Apple’s colored MagSafe charger has greater color saturation than MagSafe power cables. The collector shared the above image of a Starlight-colored MagSafe disk as an example, while also claiming that Apple has designed similar color prototypes of the horizontal, stand-based model called the “Magic Charger.”

It’s not clear if the typical colored chargers are designed to match the colors of an unreleased but not mass-produced iPhone. It’s also unknown if Apple intends to release color versions in the future, but the prototype information is interesting nonetheless, and there’s a chance that Apple will release more variants of its MagSafe charger to compete with competitors in the new Qi2 market that is set to unite in later this year.



Apple is contributing to the new version of the Qi open standard and will work like MagSafe. As a result, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 models are expected to support fast 15W wireless charging even when using non-Apple-certified third-party chargers, removing a major hurdle for third-party wireless chargers to compete with the company’s MagSafe accessory.