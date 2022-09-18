Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate as storm approaches Japan





About two million people in the southwest Japan Evacuation orders were issued before a powerful typhoon hit the area on Sunday, according to public broadcaster NHK-World Japan.

The typhoon is expected to hit southern Kyushu, one of the islands in southwestern Japan, specifically within Kagoshima Prefecture, according to NHK.

NHK reported that “meteorological officials have issued an emergency warning of high winds, high waves and storm surge in Kagoshima Prefecture.”

Residents of 965,000 households were ordered to evacuate across the coastal cities of Miyazaki, Kagoshima, and Amakusa.

NHK reported that a level five alert, the highest on Japan’s disaster warning scale, was issued to more than 14,000 people in the city of Nishinomote on the island of Kyushu.

“There is a possibility of record heavy rain and an emergency warning of heavy rain will be announced,” the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

“The highest level of vigilance is required for rising water levels and river floods, landslide disasters, and lowland floods.”

Ryota Korora, an official with the JMA, warned on Saturday that strong winds could cause homes to collapse. Korora urged residents to evacuate before the storm hits to escape the dangers of landslides and floods.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have already canceled at least 335 flights that were scheduled to leave or arrive at airports in Japan on Sunday, according to NHK.

Typhoon Nanmadol’s eye is clearly visible in satellite images. NHK reports that the tornado has developed rapidly since Friday night.