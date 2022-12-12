December 12, 2022

Type Arcade has announced its launch in 2023

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
Street Fighter’s history with the arcades dates back to the beginning, serving as a major cause of the series’ explosion in popularity, and that legacy will continue.





Capcom and Taito have announced that Street Fighter 6: Type Arcade will be released in 2023.









It looks like Type Arcade will work on the Taito NESiCAxLive service similarly Street Fighter 5: Write Arcade The big difference though is that arcade players will not need to wait 3 years to get the tanks.


There are no further details on what exactly will be included in the SF6 arcade version.


We can make some educated guesses from SF5, however, considering that Type Arcade allowed players to link their NESiCA card to their Capcom ID to transfer any content and characters if they already owned the home version.


We can also assume that SF6 Type Arcade will not include a single-player World Tour mode.



What will be interesting to see is if Capcom and Taito will still have a Battle Hub like the consoles where users can roam virtual arcades with their custom avatars or just limit them to standard menu selections.

No company release date has been set for the arcade release except for the general window of 2023.


Street Fighter 6: Type Arcade will of course focus almost exclusively on the Japanese arcade scene, so don’t expect to see its cabinets in your local setting.


You can find the official website of Street Fighter 6: Type Arcade over here.




Fawaz mentioned it.







