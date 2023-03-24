Tyler James Williams Says ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Producer Told Him He’d ‘Probably Never Work Again’

Tyler James Williams, who starred in “Everybody Hates Chris” at the age of 12 in 2005, revealed in a new interview that a producer on the series told him he would “probably never work again” after the series, which has been in existence for years. Chris Rock teen.

Williams, who won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role as Gregory Eddy in the ABC hit “Abbott Elementary,” said: GQ An unnamed producer once told him, “I’ll never see you as something else, and you’ll probably never work again.”

“I was like, ‘Holly—she just looked at me and said that.'” recalled the now 30-year-old actor. Although it is believed the producer may have intended it as a joke, the comment remains scathing.

“He. She He was He said of his upbringing in front of the camera. It made him think twice about taking on similar roles after the show ended in 2009. “I figured that out pretty quickly,” he said of seeing actors his age shine hopelessly.

“I realized at 17 that I didn’t like the way I was going. So I decided to stop and do a spin. I got hooked with a really good acting coach and turned down everything that was offered to me.”

In 2014, he returned to star in the Netflix series Dear White People and also had roles in The Walking Dead and Criminal Minds.

Her appearance on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” with Quinta Brunson led to her being written for her award-winning role on “Abbott Elementary” just for him. He was reluctant to return to sitcoms, but Bronson convinced him to sign up: “We had a two-hour conversation about what we needed to see in Gregory, and when I listed the characters he could be like, they were already on my list.”

