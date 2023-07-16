Two world wars ago, the Germans were in the same situation as they are now

Traditional German perseverance is complete

Weld stressed that the stability of the journalist’s pension is ensured by a large number of workers, for which it is worth doing extra work or persevering in negotiations. However, this no longer characterizes Germany because, while the number of employed people has increased, the number of working hours has not. At the end of the 1990s, an average German employee worked 1,500 hours a year, a figure that has now dropped to 1,350 hours, putting the country in the negative lead among industrialized states, according to OECD data.

Many economists believe that this leads to the conclusion that Germany has matured its workforce: people are getting older, they no longer want to work or can’t spend as much time. On top of all this, mothers are more present in the labor market than in the previous century. As they try to balance their responsibilities at home and work, they often opt for part-time jobs.

Raises taxes drastically

High taxes and contributions do not help the willingness to work because it makes too many people ineligible to work. In international terms, the tax burden on German employees is considered very high: according to economic analyses, the tax and tax rate was recently 42 percent. It is important to remember that in 1960, only 33 percent of income went to the state, and before 2010, a little less than forty percent. This is especially felt by the wallets of well-earning Germans, as the concept of “earning well” has undergone significant changes in recent decades. While in other countries the burden is more on the better-earning members of society,

In Germany, an income slightly higher than the average wage is enough to get into the higher tax bracket and go to work.

In 2022, with an annual income of 58,597 euros, according to the tax system, a person will already be considered a good earner in Germany, which is 1.2 times the average salary. Full time employee. At the turn of the millennium, an employee must earn twice the average gross salary, five times that in the seventies, and twenty times that in the fifties to be classified as one of the top earners by the tax system.

Although Welt’s economic writer makes full use of the domestic labor force in his article, immigrants with high qualifications choose Germany far less than expected. However, they may be needed to compensate for population decline. In addition, studies looking for reasons for this show that well-educated foreign workers are discouraged by lack of language skills and bureaucracy, but not by high taxes and contributions.

Will the left’s “wonder weapon” work?

As mentioned in the cited article, the solution to the worrying economic and social processes is expected from skilled immigrants, but as the Weld writer and other recognized experts have said before: Germany is not attractive for skilled foreign workers. Nevertheless, the leftist government coalition sees the new draft law as a sort of miracle weapon that will allow migrants to apply for vocational training. The idea caused great anger in German society, another invitation letter to immigrants, most of the immigrants who flowed in since 2015 are still living on welfare, not working, many of them are uneducated and therefore have no chance. Integrating them into the German labor market.

Outdated German infrastructure

According to a study by the Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft, the fact in XXI. In terms of innovation in the 20th century, Germany neglected to modernize its infrastructure, which led to stagnant productivity. Guido Lingnau, a German asset manager, told Welt that the pension supply conflict could peak in 2045, when all members of the baby boom generation will be over eighty. Only then can healthcare costs reach their peak value.

Cover Image: Description (Photo: Pixels)