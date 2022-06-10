Two workers rescued from a tank full of chocolate at the Mars Wrigley factory in Pennsylvania

Placeholder while loading article actions

Federal regulators are investigating after two workers were trapped Thursday inside a tank full of chocolate at the Mars Wrigley factory in Pennsylvania. Emergency crews were called Thursday afternoon to the factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, about 12 miles from the chocolate capital of Hershey. Brad Wolf, Communications Supervisor at Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, He told CNN That the firefighters had to “cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out”.

The dispatch center’s assistant superintendent, Nick Schoenberger, told CNN that the workers, who have not been identified publicly, were taken to hospital — one of them by helicopter.

A spokesperson for Mars Wrigley, which makes M&M’s, Snickers and other candy, confirmed in a Friday statement to The Washington Post that workers have been moved off-site for evaluation. “We are very grateful for the prompt work of the first responders,” the letter read.

Their circumstances were not immediately known.

Lenny Fortson, a spokeswoman for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), who is investigating the accident, said workers were performing maintenance work inside the sink when they got trapped.

It remains unclear how the workers got stuck in the tank and how much chocolate was in it at the time. PennLive reported The missionaries believed that the chocolate was at waist level. The missionaries also believed that it was dry chocolate, According to “Today” on NBC.

Fortson said the workers were employed by IK Stoltzfus Service Corp. , a company that offers industrial coatings, cleaning and tank repair. When asked about the accident and the medical condition of the staff, a woman who answered the phone Friday morning at IK Stoltzfus Service Corp. declined. For comment and forwarded questions to Mars Wrigley. Mars Wrigley has not provided further information.