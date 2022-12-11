Two unreleased Mac models were spotted in Steam’s November 2022 survey, which collects anonymous information from Steam users wanting specific details for their PC, including computer model, CPU type, memory, and more.
In the November 2022 surveyTwo unreleased Macs with IDs “Mac14,6” and “Mac15,4” are spotted at the bottom of the list, along with model IDs that correspond to mac studio13 inches m 2 MacBook Pro, M2 MacBook Airand other models.
“Mac14,6” and “Mac15,4” are both listed with 0% usage on the Steam platform, but their placement on the list indicates that Apple may be testing unreleased Macs with Apple’s upcoming silicon chips on the Steam gaming platform.
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a reference to an unannounced Mac with the model ID “Mac14,6”. The same identifier was spotted in two separate sections (1And the2) Geekbench scored entries with the M2 Max chip, which is likely to come first in the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple was expected to announce updated MacBook Pro models this fall but then Plans pushed through 2023.
Upcoming Macs with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are expected to feature faster performance and possible options for higher memory configurations. Apple announced the M2 chip in June, marking the beginning of the second generation of Apple silicon, which came first to the redesigned MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.
(Thanks Kim!)
related stories
14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro: When to expect an update
While we saw the introduction of several new iPad and Apple TV models today, we haven’t yet received any of the Mac announcements that we can expect to see before the end of the year. Coincidentally, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were announced exactly one year ago, and feature an all-new design, M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, all-new displays, MagSafe 3, and more. redesigning …
Geekbench has recorded an online leak of the M2 Max, revealing the rumored specs and performance
So-called Geekbench results for the upcoming “M2 Max” chip have surfaced online, providing a closer look at the specific performance levels and details of Apple’s upcoming silicon processor. The Geekbench results, first spotted on Twitter, are for a Mac configuration with an M2 Max chip, 12-core CPU, and 96GB of memory. The Mac listed has the ID “Mac14,6”, which could be…
The new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with M2 Pro chips are likely to launch in November
With this week’s announcements discontinued for the new iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV models, attention is now turning to Macs. Rumors have it that Apple plans to launch new high-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with M2 chipsets later this year. In his newsletter this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the initial version of macOS Ventura that will be released on Monday, October 24, will include support for…
The next generation MacBook Pro is rumored to feature very high bandwidth RAM
Next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets will be equipped with “high-speed, ultra-high-bandwidth RAM,” according to information shared by MacRumors Forums member Amethyst, who divulged meticulous details about Mac Studio. and Studio Display before these products were announced. The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models…
A major RAM upgrade is coming to the next generation MacBook Pro
Next-gen MacBook Pro models could feature faster RAM, according to a recent report from a trusted source. MacRumors forums member, “Amethyst,” who meticulously revealed details about the Mac Studio and Studio Display before announcing these products, provided information about Apple’s upcoming 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The new machines are expected to feature…
Apple suppliers are preparing to launch the new MacBook Pro ahead of the rumored October event
Apple suppliers are said to be preparing to produce and ship the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which are expected to feature the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. According to DigiTimes, suppliers within Apple’s Mac supply chain are preparing for upcoming MacBook Pro shipments by slowing down production on existing Macs. DigiTimes notes that Apple’s suppliers are similarly…
Mac Revenue Decreases Significantly YoY in December Quarter
Mac revenue is set to take a big hit in the first fiscal quarter of 2023, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said during today’s earnings call. Maestri was providing earnings guidance for the December quarter, and said Mac sales will decline year-over-year. In the next quarter due to a strong Mac lineup in December 2021. In October 2021 Apple introduced the M1 Pro and M1 Max 14 and 16-inch MacBook…
What to expect from Apple’s October event: iPad Pro, M2 Macs, and more
After a September event focused on new iPhone and Apple Watch models, Apple often holds another event in October that focuses on new iPad and Mac models, and this year will likely be no exception. October is still three weeks away, but we already have a pretty good idea of what products are likely to be announced at next month’s event. For the October event, rumors suggest that Apple is planning a…
popular stories
iOS 16.2 for iPhone is expected to launch next week with these 12 new features
iOS 16.2 is expected to be released next week after nearly two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and advanced data protection, the software update now contains more than a dozen new features for the iPhone. Below, we’ve summarized many of the new features that came with iOS 16.2, including Apple’s new Freeform whiteboard app, a couple of new lock screen widgets,…
Can’t get the iPhone 14 Pro? Here’s why you should wait for the iPhone 15 Ultra
Due to production problems at Apple’s suppliers’ factories in China, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were recently ordered and out of stock in every store. If you were planning to gift or receive an iPhone 14 Pro model for the holidays and didn’t get it already, you’re basically in luck because they’re gone until late December. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more…
Hands-on with Apple Music Sing in iOS 16.2
With the release candidate for iOS 16.2 released today, Apple has added a new Apple Music Sing feature that was announced earlier this week. We thought we’d check out the new karaoke feature to see how it works. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple Music Sing is available on recent iPhones and iPads, as well as the latest Apple TV 4K devices. It’s built into Apple…
Deals: Samsung’s new Winter Sale has deep discounts on TVs, monitors, and more
Samsung kicked off a new Winter Deals event today, offering sales on TVs, tablets, monitors, memory, audio accessories, and more. The ‘Discover Samsung’ event is set to run until December 15th and offers new deals every day of the sale. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these sellers. When you click on a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which…
iOS 16.2 for iPhone launches this month with these 8 new features
Apple plans to publicly release iOS 16.2 for iPhones in mid-December, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The update is still in beta testing at the moment, with at least eight new features and changes revealed so far. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple’s new Freeform whiteboard app, two new lock screen widgets for sleep and medicine, and the ability to hide…
iCloud Extended Encryption cannot be enabled from new Apple devices right away
Starting with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS 13.1, which are all expected to be released next week, users have the option to enable a new Advanced Data Protection feature that extends end-to-end encryption to many additional areas of iCloud, including backups. For messages, photos, notes, reminders, voice memos, and more. To protect users, Apple does not allow the use of Advanced Data Protection…
Deals: New Anker Sale from Amazon Save on USB-C chargers, portable batteries, and more
This week, Anker introduced a new sale across its most popular accessories on Amazon, including savings on USB-C cables, wall chargers, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these sellers. When you click on a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Many of these sales…
Geekbench results are online again ahead of release in 2023
Last month, Geekbench results for unannounced Macs running the upcoming M2 Max chip surfaced online, showing only slight performance increases over the M1 Max. Now, another batch of scores claiming to be for the M2 Max chip has surfaced online, showing an even bigger jump in performance. In last week’s Geekbench results, the M2 Max chip scored 1,853 in single-core and 13,855 in multi-core, …
More Stories
Chrome’s address bar looks like Pixel Launcher’s search with a redesign
Round Up: Reviews are in for Dragon Quest Treasures
Daily Deals: PS5 available, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for $32, LEGO Back to the Future Delorean, and more