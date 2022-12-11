Two unreleased Mac models were spotted in Steam’s November 2022 survey, which collects anonymous information from Steam users wanting specific details for their PC, including computer model, CPU type, memory, and more.



In the November 2022 surveyTwo unreleased Macs with IDs “Mac14,6” and “Mac15,4” are spotted at the bottom of the list, along with model IDs that correspond to mac studio13 inches m 2 MacBook Pro, M2‌ MacBook Airand other models.

“Mac14,6” and “Mac15,4” are both listed with 0% usage on the Steam platform, but their placement on the list indicates that Apple may be testing unreleased Macs with Apple’s upcoming silicon chips on the Steam gaming platform.



Interestingly, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a reference to an unannounced Mac with the model ID “Mac14,6”. The same identifier was spotted in two separate sections (1And the2) Geekbench scored entries with the M2‌ Max chip, which is likely to come first in the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple was expected to announce updated MacBook Pro models this fall but then Plans pushed through 2023.

Upcoming Macs with the ‌M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips are expected to feature faster performance and possible options for higher memory configurations. Apple announced the ‌M2‌ chip in June, marking the beginning of the second generation of Apple silicon, which came first to the redesigned MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

