Two soldiers killed and three wounded in Israeli air strikes in Syria | politics news

Syrian state media reported that the attack targeted the Shayrat air base in the central province of Homs.

Official Syrian media reported that Israeli air strikes killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded three in the central province of Homs.

On Sunday, the official Syrian News Agency (SANA) said that Syrian air defenses responded to “hostile targets over the southeastern province of Homs,” and intercepted “many of them.”

It quoted a military source as saying that the strikes hit the Shayrat air base, causing injuries and damage. Syrian state television broadcast footage showing air defenses intercepting “missiles of Israeli aggression.”

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said strong explosions were heard when four Israeli missiles hit the Shayrat air base in Homs. It added that the missile attack targeted sites of Iranian-backed fighters in the region.

The strikes came after Israeli warplanes were seen flying over neighboring Lebanon, whose airspace Israel sometimes crosses to launch attacks on Syria.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets within government-controlled areas of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

However, Israel has acknowledged that it is targeting the bases of armed groups allied with Iran, such as the Lebanese Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian opposition activists said that air strikes in eastern Syria along the border with Iraq targeted Iranian-backed fighters, causing casualties. According to two paramilitary officers in Iraq, some of those killed in the attack were Iranian nationals. The US military said it was not behind the attack. Some Syrian opposition activists blamed Israel.

An Israeli strike on Damascus International Airport and nearby military sites outside the Syrian capital on 17 September killed five soldiers.