Two large explosions shook Kiev

The two massive eruptions took place in the Shevchenko district, several kilometers from the center of the capital.

The enemy fired on Kiev. There were two victories in the Shevchenkievsky district. All services work on site. Information about the victims is being clarified

– He said Vitaly KlitschkoMayor of Kiev.

Air defense sirens did not sound when the attack took place.

In one video you can see a large smoke column above the buildings.

According to MTI Svitlana VodolahaA spokesman for the Ukrainian Disaster Rescue Service told Chromate TV The attack resulted in injuries, but their exact number is not yet known. One missile struck an unnamed object, another hit a nearby residential area.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Resnikov called the attack an attack on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and on world security. Twitter page. The minister wrote that a rocket hit the city.

