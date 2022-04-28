April 28, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Two large explosions shook Kiev

Arzu 48 mins ago 1 min read

The two massive eruptions took place in the Shevchenko district, several kilometers from the center of the capital.

The enemy fired on Kiev. There were two victories in the Shevchenkievsky district. All services work on site. Information about the victims is being clarified

– He said Vitaly KlitschkoMayor of Kiev.

Air defense sirens did not sound when the attack took place.

In one video you can see a large smoke column above the buildings.

According to MTI Svitlana VodolahaA spokesman for the Ukrainian Disaster Rescue Service told Chromate TV The attack resulted in injuries, but their exact number is not yet known. One missile struck an unnamed object, another hit a nearby residential area.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Resnikov called the attack an attack on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and on world security. Twitter page. The minister wrote that a rocket hit the city.

More details coming soon

Cover image description. Source: Getty Images

See also  Moscow accuses Kiev of killing civilians with a ballistic missile in Donetsk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Austrians understand threat of gas shutdown of Gazprom: they open ruble account

9 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Ukraine: Russian forces try to attack from many directions

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Putin is taking serious action, the war in Ukraine is escalating internationally – here is the main news on Wednesday

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Two large explosions shook Kiev

48 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Sixteen states sue Postal Service over plan to buy gas-powered cars

49 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Elon Musk was behind a $500,000 donation – Deadline

50 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

An ingenious helicopter takes pictures of the debris field on Mars

54 mins ago Izer