April 10, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Two killed in house collapse in Marseille

Arzu

April 10, 2023 – 07:33

So far, two bodies have been found under the rubble of a four-storey apartment building that collapsed in southern France on Saturday night, at least six people are still being searched for, and rescue operations are ongoing. In a statement announcing the discovery of the bodies, the fire department said “due to the difficulties of the intervention, recovery of the bodies will take time.”

“Tonight is a night of pain”

– said the city’s mayor, Benoit Bayon, on Monday morning. The apartment building collapsed on Saturday night, and the rescue operation was complicated by a fire under the rubble after the house collapsed.

The explosion caused the evacuation of 200 people from nearly thirty residential buildings in the area, and a few hours later, two nearby apartment buildings partially collapsed, and there were no injuries. A nearby gymnasium and two schools were made available to displaced people.

The cause of the explosion is still unclear, but investigators are looking into the possibility of a gas leak as many residents smelled a strong smell of gas during the explosion.

(MDI, BBC)

