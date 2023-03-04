Twitter’s revenue and adjusted earnings fell about 40% in the month of December

Twitter Inc. reported. reported a decline in revenue and adjusted earnings for the month of December, after several advertisers abandoned the social media platform following the Elon Musk acquisition, according to people familiar with the matter.

In an update for investors, Twitter reported a drop of about 40% year-over-year in both revenue and adjusted earnings for the month, the people said.

CEO Mr. Musk, who completed his acquisition of Twitter last October, is working to stabilize the company’s finances, which have also been challenged by high-cost debt. Twitter is liable to pay About $13 billion in debt That helped pay for Mr. Musk’s purchase of the company, with annual interest payments estimated at more than $1 billion.

People said the company recently made a first interest payment to a group of banks that lent $13 billion.

One way Musk intends to increase Twitter’s revenue is through sales of paid subscriptions to users, allowing them to edit tweets and access subscriber-only features on the platform. Mr. Musk’s new subscription plan was relaunched on December 12 after a stuttering initial rollout in November.

As a public company in December 2021, Twitter has not released monthly financial statements publicly. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, Twitter reported earnings of $1.57 billion and net income of $182 million.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company recently reported that some advertisers will be returning to the platform, the paper previously reported. The past year also saw a slowdown in online marketing affecting many digital ad platforms, as people spent less time online than in the early days of the pandemic and advertisers worried about a potential economic downturn cut back on spending.

See also Celsius moved $529 million worth of WBTC to the FTX exchange: Should we be concerned? Announcement – scroll to continue

Mr. Musk said he expects Twitter to break even in 2023. “Twitter continues to face challenges, but is now heading to break even if we continue to do so,” he said in a tweet in February.

Banks including Morgan Stanley, Barclays PLC, and Bank of America Corp. that lent Mr. Musk the $13 billion he used to help buy Twitter has been unable to sell that debt to third-party investors, a common practice when banks help fund major acquisitions. An increase in so-called outstanding debt stalled on banks’ balance sheets has restricted some of their firepower to support other large M&A deals, and is one factor in the current deal drought.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Mr. Musk’s team has explored the possibility of raising capital, which could be used to help pay off some of the most expensive debts he took on in connection with his purchase of the company. Some of Twitter’s debt carries an annual interest rate of nearly 15%.

Soon after Mr. Musk took over Twitter, many advertisers paused spending on the platform — a concern since ads accounted for nearly 90% of Twitter’s revenue in 2021. As it sought to bolster its most important revenue stream, it made The company made several overtures to advertisers to lure them back to the platform.

More than 70 of the top 100 advertisers on Twitter prior to Mr. Musk’s acquisition had not spent on the platform as of the week ending Feb. 25, according to an analysis from research firm Pathmatics, part of Sensor Tower.

Mr. Musk is also taking steps to rein in costs. He said in December that Twitter’s headcount had fallen to nearly 2,000 from nearly 8,000 before he acquired the company and that he was “cutting costs like crazy.” The company made more layoffs this past weekend, but declined to disclose the number of cuts.

Twitter posted a net loss in eight out of the 10 years from 2012 to 2021 and hasn’t booked an annual profit since 2019.

Patience Hagin contributed to this article

Write to Alexander Saeedy at [email protected], Laura Cooper at [email protected] and Alexa Corse at [email protected]