Twitter Verifies Biden Gas Price Claim

Twitter slapped President Biden He tweeted with a fact-checking Sunday morning, providing more context for his claims about low gas prices.

“right Now , Most Popular Price At gas stations across the country $3.19 per gallon,” Biden tweeted. This is progress.”

Below the tweet, Twitter added some clarification on the meaning of “popular” gas prices. News Validation distinguished between the “most popular gas price” – which is $3.19 – and the “average price” – which is $3.80.

The most common is “status” gas prices, which means that they are most popular across the United States but are not necessarily incorrect.

Barack Obama says Biden has fixed the economy and kept unemployment low amid an 8.2% rise in prices

Ultimately, politicians are interested in indicating the most popular gas price, since it tends to be lower than the national average and underestimate the higher price.

The issue has become a major concern for Biden and Democrats generally running in the midterm elections this week.

Biden has had a particularly thorny relationship with oil companies since taking office. Late last month, President Criticize the big oil companies Recent gains, urging them to invest profits in increasing US production and lower consumer prices or face potential restrictions.

Click here for the FOX Business App

Biden, arguing that the oil companies’ recent profits were a “war surprise” in Ukraine, said he believed they had a “responsibility to act in the interests of consumers, their community and their country.” He urged them to direct some of the profits to boost their production and refining capabilities in the United States and lower the gas prices Americans see at the pump.

The average gas price when Biden took office in January 2021 averaged $2.37 a gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Aileen Murphy of FOX Business contributed to this report.