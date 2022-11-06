November 7, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Twitter Verifies Biden Gas Price Claim

Izer 51 mins ago 2 min read
Twitter Verifies Biden Gas Price Claim

President Biden is responding to reports that the oil majors are making record profits.

Twitter slapped President Biden He tweeted with a fact-checking Sunday morning, providing more context for his claims about low gas prices.

“right Now , Most Popular Price At gas stations across the country $3.19 per gallon,” Biden tweeted. This is progress.”

Below the tweet, Twitter added some clarification on the meaning of “popular” gas prices. News Validation distinguished between the “most popular gas price” – which is $3.19 – and the “average price” – which is $3.80.

President Joe Biden and the White House COVID-19 response team participate in a virtual call with the National Governors Association from the South Courthouse of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House Complex on Monday, Dec. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The most common is “status” gas prices, which means that they are most popular across the United States but are not necessarily incorrect.

Barack Obama says Biden has fixed the economy and kept unemployment low amid an 8.2% rise in prices

Ultimately, politicians are interested in indicating the most popular gas price, since it tends to be lower than the national average and underestimate the higher price.

The issue has become a major concern for Biden and Democrats generally running in the midterm elections this week.

Biden has had a particularly thorny relationship with oil companies since taking office. Late last month, President Criticize the big oil companies Recent gains, urging them to invest profits in increasing US production and lower consumer prices or face potential restrictions.

See also  Authorities say that with rising gas prices, thieves are stealing thousands of dollars' worth of gasoline to sell

Click here for the FOX Business App

Biden, arguing that the oil companies’ recent profits were a “war surprise” in Ukraine, said he believed they had a “responsibility to act in the interests of consumers, their community and their country.” He urged them to direct some of the profits to boost their production and refining capabilities in the United States and lower the gas prices Americans see at the pump.

The average gas price when Biden took office in January 2021 averaged $2.37 a gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Aileen Murphy of FOX Business contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

$56,000,000,000 Asset Manager issues horrific economic warning – here are the forecasts

9 hours ago Izer
4 min read

The BMW i7 2023 proves that a luxury car does not need internal combustion

17 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Elon Musk attacks AOC: ‘Not everything AOC says is 100% accurate’

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Twitter Verifies Biden Gas Price Claim

51 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Sorry to inform you that Braun Strowman is in it again (UPDATED)

53 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

500 million years old fossils solve a centuries-old mystery in the evolution of life on Earth

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Houston Astros World Championship 2022: The tournament parade will take place downtown on Monday for fans to celebrate alongside players

1 hour ago Emet