Twitter thread “Mary Sue” sparks debate about unpopular leading women

The reason there are so many unlikeable heroines is because Hollywood is involved in the Mary Sue series – so says one writer…which has been described as straight-up misogyny.

Fella’s name Joshua Lysick Who has written a lot of books over the years? He took to Twitter this week to lay out a very long argument he so firmly believes in… that is that the literary archetype “Mary Sue” is still alive and thriving in contemporary entertainment, despite the fact that people aren’t really interested in these powerful fairy tales of kick-ass heroines. ass out of nowhere.

irrigation. Galadriel. Captain Marvel. boo peep. Why are modern heroines so undesirable? And what does that mean for us professional writers? It all starts with Mary Sue… pic.twitter.com/ixhIFvdgbi – Joshua Lysick | Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) December 2, 2022

His words… not ours.

This mainly boils down to characters like Rey (Daisy Ridley“Star Wars”), Galadriel (Morvid ClarkRings of Power), Carol Danvers (Brie Larsonand “Captain Marvel”) and even Bo Peep (Annie Potts“Toy Story 4”) and others who get started on a new plot that’s pretty bad… though there’s a lack of training/backstory to explain how they became so powerful.

Now, whether the typical Mary Sue definition actually applies to the aforementioned characters – and other leading women in action films in general – is what is at stake here.

This one is brutal. And it feels like an arbitrary comparison paper in human history that has been twisted to fit your own version of what it means to be a Mary Sue. pic.twitter.com/jkKUo4jsdx – MaceAhWinterWonderland 🎄 (@MaceAhWindu) December 3, 2022

Lysick’s thread has panned out, with a lot of backlash going his way for what many people claim is a convoluted, drawn out way of saying…he simply doesn’t like women, and can’t stand the idea of ​​a female character who is nothing but a damsel in distress.

There are others that poke holes in his theory… at one point during which he compares it to classic male leads he believes have been properly fleshed out (Luke Skywalker, etc.) Some give examples of the myriad of traditional male heroes who appeared with unexplained powers. …noting that Mary Sue is a dog whistle for attacking women.

As for why this convo happened… well, there seem to be some, like Lasik, who feel, in fact, that there has been a push from Hollywood recently for “strong female pimps” to replace hero roles that would otherwise go to men. The next Indiana Jones movie appears to be in the works Phoebe Waller-Bridgecharacter for that exact (post “new indy”stronghold).

This is not a very marginal feeling either… Emily Blunt condemn “Strong female leadership“The label — it basically says it’s done to death, and she’s over it.

Men’s obsession with their rigid notions of femininity centered on vulnerability and on the sidelines of stories candidly reveal their view of women. This honestly scares me lmfaooo pic.twitter.com/0nt7i5TyZn – Shaley (Checkmark) (Shaylo_Ren) December 3, 2022

