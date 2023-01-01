Twitter sued after Elon Musk failed to pay rent for its San Francisco offices

Elon Musk’s Twitter has been sued by the San Francisco tech giant’s landlord for non-payment of rent.

Musk owes $136,250 in back rent for the offices, according to Bloomberg. Earlier this week, it was reported that Twitter had been kicked out of other offices around the world for the same reasons.

Property owner Columbia REIT filed a complaint in court in San Francisco on Thursday alleging that he told Twitter on Dec. 16 that they would have to vacate the offices within five days, and they failed to comply, according to reports. bloomberg.

At the time of writing, there has been no public statement from Twitter regarding the string of missed rent payments. The company is also being sued for not paying fees for charter flights.

The offices are located on the 30th floor of the Hartford Building at 650 California Street in the city’s financial district. Other tenants of the building include the Omnicom Group, Affirm and Credit Suisse.

The building is not the corporate headquarters, which is located along Market Street, less than two miles from the California Street location.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Musk was no longer paying Twitter’s office rent in Seattle and was also planning to close one of the company’s offices in New York.

The San Francisco headquarters has been condensed from four floors to two, with luxury perks now eliminated in favor of smelly offices that are no longer clean.

One of the travel expenses Musk refused to pay included a $197,725 tab for private trips taken the same week he took over the company.

And according to The Times, many other travel salespeople have not been paid.

Payment of the bill for the private charter was taken to court in New Hampshire.

In another drastic change, the billionaire sent employees to a data storage facility in Sacramento to shut down servers on Christmas Eve. The hub was one of three important server facilities that kept the social network running smoothly.

Some worried that losing servers could cause problems, but were told the priority was saving money, according to The New York Times.

Some workers were taken back to work over the festive period due to systems downtime and possible internal data loss.

Twitter has stopped paying millions of dollars in rent and services in the past few months — as Musk ordered his employees to renegotiate agreements or terminate them altogether.

The company faces eviction from its Seattle office after failing to pay rent for the building, with security personnel also cutting short on Musk’s money-saving spree.

In San Francisco, he consolidated workers on two floors and closed four, and fired janitors after the workers went on strike for better wages.

It left the office reeking of leftovers and body odor according to current and former employees.

Bathrooms have been left dirty, and Musk is now turning his efforts to weeding out sources of leaks to the press regarding the company.

He focuses on eliminating people within the company who he believes oppose him – as well as describing them as having an “erratic” management style.

Employees claim he often randomly interrupts meetings and talks for long periods, asking senior leaders to be board members for his ideas.

Many employees expect more layoffs as US revenue numbers continue to rise — despite Musk hiring several new hires to replace those terminated during the mass layoffs.

The head of SpaceX said in a live forum on Twitter last week that the company is “a plane heading towards Earth at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls not working.”

He claims that Twitter is on track to have a ‘negative cash flow position’ of about $3 billion in 2023 – which he attributed to ‘insane’ cost-cutting.

Musk said he would appoint a new CEO for Twitter, after putting it up for a vote on the social media platform.

Since early November, he has sought to save about $500 million in non-labor costs and laid off nearly 75 percent of the company’s workforce since taking over.

Musk’s takeover of Twitter has also been partially blamed for the 70% drop in his electric company Tesla’s share price.

The main investors there are said to be upset that the leading company has not been given his undivided attention.