Twitter says employees may only get half of their annual bonus: report

Charlie Gasparino, Senior FOX Business Correspondent, has the latest news on the billionaire jumpsuit on “The Claman Countdown.”

Twitter says the company is dealing with economic uncertainty and that could affect employee bonuses.

Employees were told Friday that they may only receive half of their usual annual bonus, according to the New York Times.

In the last quarter of the company earnings report Revenue declined for the first time since 2020 and the company turned into a net loss.

Twitter is engaged in a legal battle to get Elon Musk to complete the company’s $44 billion purchase.

The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Advertisers seem to be taking a wait-and-see attitude due to the uncertainty about it Musk acquisition And the impact on the future of the company.

Twitter to give ELON MUSK docs from ex-CEO KAYVON BEYKPOUR: Court order

Advertising generates most Twitter revenue which was also affected by economic concerns about the war in Ukraine.

Elon Musk wears a jacket with a phone with the Twitter logo behind it

In this photo illustration, Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared with the Twitter logo on the smartphone screen. (Image illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April, and has been trying to exit the deal since July.

Twitter wants to force a purchase.

ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER DEAL CAN GO AHEAD ONCE USER DATA CONFIRMED

The case heads to court in October.

Twitter San Francisco

A banner photo outside the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn/AP Newsroom)

See also  PLTR stock is rated a buy on AI and national security strengths

In an email to employees, Ned Segal, Twitter’s chief financial officer, said these challenges will likely affect the annual bonuses they receive, with bonuses currently totaling 50 percent of what it would be if the company met its financial goals, according to Two of the employees who received the message.

The company ties its annual bonus to its performance against revenue and profitability goals.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the email’s accuracy and declined to comment.

