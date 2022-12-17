Twitter restores the suspended accounts of several journalists

By the early hours of Saturday, most of the accounts had been reinstated. But the ElonJet account remains suspended, as does that of Keith Olbermann, a former MSNBC and ESPN host, and that of Linette Lopez, a Business Insider columnist who has published investigations of Tesla, another company of Mr. Musk.

Johannes Bahrik, a spokesman for the European Commission, said on Saturday that while returning journalists to work was “encouraging,” the commission was concerned about the arbitrary nature of Mr. Musk’s decisions.

“These things need to happen within a framework, not just because someone decides they should be done,” said Mr. Baherki.

He reiterated that if Twitter fails to comply with the Digital Services Act, a set of key EU regulations for digital services that took effect last month, the company could be liable for penalties of up to 6 percent of global annual sales volume, and even a Europe-wide ban.

Vera Jourova, Vice-President of the European Commission, made the same point in A tweet Friday. There are red lines. Sanctions soon.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, welcomed the news of the journalists’ reinstatement on Saturday, adding, however, that “serious concerns remain”.

“Twitter has a responsibility to respect human rights: @elonmusk must commit to making decisions based on publicly available policies that respect rights, including freedom of expression,” he said. on Twitter. “Nothing less.”