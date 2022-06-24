Twitter lost it to Christian Brown’s mother during the 2022 NBA Draft

Few of the parents A top prospect took over Twitter Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NBA draft, but perhaps none more than the mother of the former Kansas guard, Christian Brown.

Brown, who was picked 21st overall by the Nuggets, cradled his family inside the Barclays Center after learning of his fate in the NBA, taking cameras — and social media — to get a glimpse of his biggest fan, mom Lisa.

“Twitter is wild with Christian Brown’s mother,” Notice a fanWhile another tweet“Christian Brown’s mother wins the draft.”

When Brown’s mother became a talking point across social media, a family member (Owen Gish) reacted to a story about her becoming a recruiting star, which The apparent Twitter account responded to it“You know O.”

The cameras caught Brown, a 6-foot-6 athlete who played three seasons for the Jayhawks, hugging Lisa, who was wearing a red dress on her son’s big night.

Basketball has always been a part of the Brown family, with Lisa playing in Missouri and her husband, Don, at Saint Louis University. Brown, who is one of three siblings, takes more from his mother, according to Don.

“I think anyone who saw her play back in the day knows that being tough is the way he was brought up,” Don Tell WIBW Affiliate KS in March. “I don’t think anyone would play for him [Kansas coach] Bill Self is not down to earth unless it’s tough.”

Lisa expressed how happy she was to see Brown “grow and get better”.

“It’s what you’ve always wanted for your child or any athlete,” she said. “And I think the team as a whole has done that. I think he did his work and his diligence to make a difference in the team and to improve his skill level.”

Braun averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists during his junior season when the Jayhawks won the National Championship.