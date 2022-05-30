Twitter lights up Taco Bell in the second demise of Mexican pizza

Taco Bell, which debuted Mexican pizza in 1985 and took it on in 2020, delighted many lovers of its menu items when it announced that it would be returning it to its menus in mid-May.

Comments have been mixed on Twitter since the return of Mexican pizza to Yum Brands’ (yes) – Get Yum! Brands Report Taco Bell menus on May 17 for loyalty program members and on May 19 for the general public. many of Negative tweets hit Twitter in the early days After the relaunch of Mexican Pizza, many positive reviews have also appeared since then.

The tweets included, “Got mine yesterday and it was delicious. I think veggies were better.tacobell #mexicanpizza”

But among the opposite opinions were: “I just got my hands on a #mexicanpizza and they changed the crust and it’s no longer good. I just put it in the trash. @tacobell why I changed something great to something not good at all.”

However, one of the most common complaints on Twitter is that at Taco Bell after location, diners were unable to get Mexican pizzas because they were told it was “sold out”.

“So anyone else going to tacobell only to find out that the #Mexicanpizza is completely sold out?”

Less than two weeks after the Mexican pizza relaunch, Taco Bell has put the menu item on hold once again. The The decision to take the Mexican pizza From the menu it was not due to dissatisfaction with the fast food category. It is actually the opposite. The high demand for the menu item led to it being sold at many Taco Bell locations.

Mexican pizza consists of marinated beef and beans fried between two crunchy crusts of flour, similar to that of a tostada, with Mexican pizza sauce, three cheese mixture and tomatoes on top. Seems pretty basic in terms of ingredients, but Taco Bell can’t get enough of the produce to continue offering the item to customers.

The company sent a letter to its employees about the position that was published Social media.

“Because of the incredible love for Mexican pizza, we’ve started selling it all over the country. We’ll be getting this out to our fans later this week. Mexican pizza will be back later this year; you’ll hear more from us as this date approaches,” reported Taco Bell its employees.

Twitter’s response to Taco Bell’s decision to remove Mexican pizza from the menu was not supportive.

“The whole nation is disappointed in you, @tacobell. You should have planned accordingly. You could have had your most profitable year ever, but you can’t give a customer what they crave. Ditch one more thing and give our support a #Mexican Pizza. Stop playing,” one of the tweets said.

“Okay, that was a quick tacobell #Mexicanpizza,” one person tweeted disappointedly.

Another angrily tweeted: “Excuse me @tacobell. What exactly do you mean you’re out of #mexicanpizza and they won’t be back?”

And at least one person with a reward voucher was not so lucky.

“Hi @tacobell, I have a bonus for free #Mexicanpizza until June 1st but you’ve already checked out!!! None of my sites have it!!! Great marketing!!! I’m expecting another free gift when you come back.”