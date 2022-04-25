Twitter in Advanced Talks to sell himself to Elon Musk

Two people familiar with the situation said that Twitter is close to a deal to sell itself to Elon Musk, in a move that would unite the world’s richest man with the influential social networking service.

The Twitter board was negotiating with Mr Musk in the early hours of Monday about it Unsolicited attempt To buy the company, after starting to line up $46.5 billion In financing the show last week, people who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were not authorized to discuss classified information. They said the two sides were discussing details including a timetable for closing any potential deal and any fees that would be paid if an agreement was signed and then collapsed.

The discussions followed a Sunday morning Twitter board meeting to discuss Mr. Musk’s offer, People said. Getting commitments to the funding was a turning point in how the board viewed Mr. Musk’s offer of $54.20 per share, the people said, enabling the company’s 11 board members to consider his offer.

The deal was not final yet and may still be separate, but what initially seemed a highly improbable deal seemed to be coming to an end. People familiar with the situation said that the situation between Twitter and Mr. Musk remains fluid and fast-moving.