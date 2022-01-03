Twitter has imposed a permanent ban on Republican MPs from spreading fake news

Twitter is the enemy of America, the truth can not be tolerated

He commented in the telegram Marjorie Taylor Green The Republican Party on Sunday announced that Twitter had permanently disabled its personal account. MP against spreading false or misleading information about corona virus infection. The company justified this decision on the grounds that it had repeatedly violated its policies.

Referring to news agency sources, MTI writes that the MP has received numerous warnings as he spreads conspiracy theories that call into question the effectiveness of the rules on vaccines and masks. Green’s account has been suspended four times so far for violating the Terms of Use, but for the fifth time, Twitter has permanently suspended accounts that violate the rules.

For example, in July, the account of a Georgian Republican MP was suspended for a week Joe Biden The President called on technology companies to take strong action against false claims against vaccines. Twitter defended its own efforts in the matter and said it had removed thousands of tweets for similar reasons.

One of Green’s last tweets was a Saturday post that was erroneously referred to as “the largest number of deaths caused by the Govt vaccine.”

On Sunday, the White House’s chief health adviser, Anthony Fassi, said there had been an almost “vertical increase” in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States, with an average of 400,000 cases a day and an increase in the number of hospital admissions. AB said. The suspension only affects the member’s personal account and may continue to be used by his office.