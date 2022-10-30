Twitter founder Jack Dorsey launches a quiz of a rival social network

Bluesky is preparing for a test run after Musk cut $44 billion to buy Twitter. It already has a waiting list for users who are waiting to try out the beta version of the app.

It is not yet clear what Blueksky will eventually look like or how it will work, but it has been noted as a competitor to Twitter.

Bluesky’s “AT Protocol” is described as the critical component of a revolutionary “United Social Network” that integrates ideas from the latest “decentralized technologies into a simple, fast, and open network,” according to the company’s blog. Users are supposed to be able to navigate between several social media platforms using a single browser – Bluesky.

As for it being a potential competitor to Twitter, Dorsey tweeted earlier this month that he’s a competitor to “any company that tries to own the basic fundamentals of social media or the data of the people who use it.”

It’s a competitor to any company trying to own the basic basics of social media or the data of the people who use it – Jack (@jack) October 18 2022

(But some critics think Bluesky could be part of a stealth cooperation between Dorsey and Musk).

Twitter customers may be in the market for a new place to land even as Musk tried to allay fears about what Twitter might come under his management. He told potential advertisers in a message earlier this week that Twitter would no longer be completely uncensored.free for all hellscape‘, as he has pointed out in the past. But his latest work hints that it may be exactly what he’s making. See also Kroger announces merger deal with Albertson to form massive grocery chain

Musk quickly reiterated that he does not support life bans on Twitter, regardless of users’ horrific messages and attacks.

Kanye West, now better known as Ye, is back on Twitter after being bouncing off a horrific anti-Semitic monkey sting. But Musk claims so He played no role in the rapper’s comeback And that his account was restored before he finished buying Twitter.