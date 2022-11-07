November 7, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Twitter asks dozens of deported employees to return, cites ‘mistake’: report

Izer 27 mins ago 1 min read
Twitter Asks Dozens Of Laid-Off Staff To Return, Cites

Twitter has now reached out to dozens of employees who have lost their jobs.

After Twitter Inc laid off nearly half of its employees Friday after Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover, the company is now reaching out to dozens of employees who have lost their jobs and asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Some of those asked to return were accidentally laid off. Others were abandoned before management realized their work and expertise might be necessary to build the new features envisioned by Elon Musk, the report said, citing people familiar with the moves.

Yoel Roth, the company’s head of safety and integrity, said in a tweet earlier this week that Twitter recently laid off 50% of its employees, including employees on the Trust & Safety team.

Tweets from the social media company’s employees said teams responsible for communications, content regulation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those that were corrupted, as were some of the production and engineering teams.

Twitter on Saturday updated its Apple App Store app to begin charging $8 for required blue check marks, in Elon Musk’s first major review of the social media platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by the NDTV crew and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Today’s special video

Video: Praying cops explode at women, police say they threw stones

See also  Dow futures drop after market rally on Fed hopes; The Musk-Twitter saga is not over yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Twitter Verifies Biden Gas Price Claim

8 hours ago Izer
2 min read

$56,000,000,000 Asset Manager issues horrific economic warning – here are the forecasts

16 hours ago Izer
4 min read

The BMW i7 2023 proves that a luxury car does not need internal combustion

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

3 min read

Index – Abroad – Business Insider: This is how the war in Ukraine will end

21 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Twitter asks dozens of deported employees to return, cites ‘mistake’: report

27 mins ago Izer
6 min read

Weekly horoscopes for the week of November 7 according to pieces

29 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Artemis I Moon mission update, lunar flashlight, CAPSTONE success

43 mins ago Izer