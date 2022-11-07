Twitter asks dozens of deported employees to return, cites ‘mistake’: report

Twitter has now reached out to dozens of employees who have lost their jobs.

After Twitter Inc laid off nearly half of its employees Friday after Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover, the company is now reaching out to dozens of employees who have lost their jobs and asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Some of those asked to return were accidentally laid off. Others were abandoned before management realized their work and expertise might be necessary to build the new features envisioned by Elon Musk, the report said, citing people familiar with the moves.

Yoel Roth, the company’s head of safety and integrity, said in a tweet earlier this week that Twitter recently laid off 50% of its employees, including employees on the Trust & Safety team.

Tweets from the social media company’s employees said teams responsible for communications, content regulation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those that were corrupted, as were some of the production and engineering teams.

Twitter on Saturday updated its Apple App Store app to begin charging $8 for required blue check marks, in Elon Musk’s first major review of the social media platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

