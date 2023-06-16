Twitch discloses the requirement for partners to get 70% of the subscription revenue

Twitch has announced a new Partner Plus Program, an advanced form of the original Partner Program where viewers may earn more money than they make on the platform at the moment.

in blog post Publishing today, the streaming platform said its Partner Plus program will provide broadcasters with 70% of net subscription revenue — that’s a 70/30 revenue share of monthly recurring and gift subscriptions — for 12 months up to $100,000 if they meet the required qualifications. If you’re curious to know what those qualifiers are, here’s how Twitch has explained them:

Streamers who are already partners in the first place need to keep their sub-350 paid recurring subscriptions for three consecutive months. Once those three months have passed, they will automatically be enrolled in the Partner Plus program for the next year. They will remain in the program even if their sub-count drops below 350 subscribers throughout the 12-month period.

Partners who meet the criteria in July, August and September will be enrolled in Partner Plus and notified in October.

News of the Partner Plus program comes more than a week after Twitch issued new guidelines on branded streams, which have so enraged creators that they have called for others to boycott the platform or move to another, like YouTube. The new rules, which will take effect on July 1, require in-stream banners to be reduced to 3% of screen size, and no longer allow burning ads of any kind.

Twitch later admitted that they had “missed the mark” with their “too broad” language and would rewrite the policies to make them clearer.

Twitch’s Partner Plus program will launch on October 1.

Christina Alexander is a freelance writer for IGN. To paraphrase Calvin Harris, she wears her love of Sonic the Hedgehog on her sleeve like a big deal. Follow her on Twitter @SonicPrincess15.