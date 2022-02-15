TV Ratings Sunday, February 13, 2022 – The Hollywood Reporter

Super Bowl LVI It delivered the usual massive audience for the game on NBC Sunday — and rebounded from multi-year lows last year.

The broadcast averaged 99.18 million viewers on NBC and an additional 1.91 million on Telemundo for an over-the-air tally of 101.09 million viewers. Live and digital platforms including Peacock, NBC Sports, NFL and Team Properties pushed the total to 112.3 million viewers.

The 99.18 million viewers for NBC’s television broadcast is an 8 percent improvement over last year’s game, which brought in 91.63 million viewers on CBS. The number is up across platforms by even more – 16.5 percent compared to last year 96.4 million Across all platforms (which may be less due to Nielsen issues at the time). Super Bowl LV has attracted the game’s youngest audience since 2007.

The streamed and digital viewership of 11.21 million is the all-time high for a Super Bowl, and nearly double the 5.7 million at last year’s game. It represented just under 10 percent of the total audience.

Super Bowl LVI is also the most-watched singles TV broadcast in two years: the game’s 2020 release – one of the last major sporting events before the coronavirus pandemic – averaged about 113 million viewers (including those watching away from home). Fox. Outdoor viewing has now been incorporated into Nielsen’s viewership count.

Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 still had the number one viewership of all time with 114.44 million viewers (not including any number of out-of-home viewers).

The Super Bowl crowned a season of enhanced rankings across the board for the NFL. Regular season games are up 7 percent compared to the 2020 season, and all three rounds of playoffs before the Super Bowl have grown by at least 13 percent. The two matches of the conference championship on January 30 for each group Its highest levels in several years.

After the Super Bowl, NBC moved to Covering the Winter Olympics It scored the largest gaming audience to date by a large margin. The network averaged 21.28 million viewers from 10:24 p.m. to midnight ET, nearly double the previous record for this Olympics (11.09 million on February 10). An additional 1.21 million people watched on the USA as of 10:45 PM ET.

The NBC Olympics audience is just over 20.4 million people who watched the series’ premiere Equalizer After the Super Bowl on CBS last year and in line with the average post-game programming for the previous five years (22.9 million).

February 15, 8:17 am The viewership numbers for Telemundo and the total live audience have been corrected.

February 15, 9 a.m. Updated with cross-platform view totals.