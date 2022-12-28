Turns out, William and Kate are the real culprits behind Harry and Meghan’s exit from royal life

Throughout all three episodes of the Netflix documentary Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth and King Charles.

Meghan talked about sitting next to the late Prince Philip and talking to him without knowing she caught his bad ear during Christmas dinner.

Her husband informs her of Philip’s bad hearing but she is still glad that she sat next to the Duke of Edinburgh and conversed with him.

She said that King Charles (then Prince of Wales) was charming and praised him for walking her down the aisle on her wedding day.

Meghan Markle has shared details of her first official train ride with Queen Elizabeth and said she respects her and is delighted to have such a grandmother figure.

She also revealed how the Queen pulled her blanket over her knees as they traveled in a car during the royal visit.

Harry and Meghan did not praise Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton in the first three episodes of the documentary. Instead, Harry continued to accuse William of infidelity by allowing his office to be misused in propaganda against other family members.

The royal couple then began to open up about what led to their departure from the UK in Episode Four.

Looking at their interviews, they seem to believe that Prince William and Kate Middleton had a major role in getting them kicked out of the UK.