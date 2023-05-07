Turn-based strategy games by Steam 90% off

XCOM2 You see its price drop dramatically for a limited time as part of the Steam sale, with all the DLC also available at a massive discount, which means you can get one of the greatest modern turn-based strategy games for next to nothing and experience XCOM 2 with all the bells and whistles, Which makes it even better than it already is.

While we’re all waiting for XCOM 3 after Marvel’s Midnight Suns ends with Firaxis, you can go out and tell all your friends about XCOM 2, which, for my money, does for modern strategy games exactly what Titanfall 2 does for FPS games: sets such a high bar that it ends up in the stratosphere.

The XCOM 2 Steam sale is available through May 12thso you don’t have all that time to snag one of the strategy packs that are worth every penny.

XCOM 2 Steam for sale

There are quite a few options with the XCOM 2 Steam sale, but all of the options squeeze the base game and bundles at least 90% off, sometimes offering upwards of $100 off the game for dirt cheap, making all of these options a bargain.

XCOM 2 is priced at $5.99 / £3.49

The XCOM 2 Collection (base game and all available DLC) is $8.17 / £6.35

The XCOM Ultimate Bundle costs $19.84 / £14.89

While the XCOM 2 Collection comes with all of the DLC available for the game, the XCOM Ultimate Collection brings together XCOM 1 and its DLCs, XCOM 2 DLCs and spin-off XCOM Chimera Squad as well. This bundle has been reduced from over $150, and you have a few days to pick it up.

If you end up jumping into XCOM 2 for the first time, we’ve got comprehensive XCOM 2 tips, a XCOM 2 DLC guide so you can learn the scale and point of each, and even a breakdown of the greatest XCOM 2 mods, when you want to spice up your next game.

The XCOM games have been on PC Game Pass for a while, so if you’re a fan of Wasteland, Gears Tactics, or the upcoming Game Pass hit The Lamplighters League, I can’t recommend these space invasion strategy simulators enough. In fact, the Lamplighters League seems to be inspired by XCOM 2’s War of the Chosen DLC, which, without exaggeration, is probably the most difficult strategy experience I’ve ever had and the most rewarding at the same time.

You have a few days Pick up One of those huge XCOM deals is in this Steam sale, so make sure you don’t miss out.

In the meantime, we’ve got even more strategy games for you to check out as we’ve put together a list of the best games on PC right now, or you can go for something a little bigger with these top strategy games instead.