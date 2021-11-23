November 23, 2021

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Turkish lira plummets following Erdogan’s stand for ‘economic freedom struggle’

Arzu 57 mins ago 1 min read

After a significant downturn, the Turkish lira hit an all-time low on Tuesday, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holding back interest rates and saying that Turkey would win the “war for economic independence”.

Portfolio According to Monday’s summary The lira has already fallen 53.1% against the dollar this year, rising 18.7% last month and falling 13.3% in one week.






Photo: Anadolu Agency via HALIL SAGIRKAYA / AFP

A By Reuters Analysts have cited the possibility of a major tariff hike soon, despite Erdogan’s announcement. Recent data shows that consumer confidence is also at a low point in the country.

Erdogan has been putting great pressure on the Turkish central bank’s interest rate policy for months, and last Thursday the central bank cut its low interest rate and the president put pressure on it, prompting Erdogan to boost exports. The president held a press conference on Monday night, contradicting many analysts and saying that a tight monetary policy would not reduce inflation.

It is interesting to note that the exchange rate of the forex on Tuesday was also low, but it is not a surprising coincidence that, in addition to domestic factors, international trends are shaping the currency of emerging markets, and the strengthening dollar is not good. For Forint or Lira. .

See also  After 13 people died, refugees disappeared from the Polish border

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Code – Abroad – Etiquette in the British Royal Family

9 hours ago Arzu
9 min read

Technology: A comet explodes in Chile, turning sand into glass

17 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Republican politicians are beginning to stand behind the legalization of marijuana

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Turkish lira plummets following Erdogan’s stand for ‘economic freedom struggle’

57 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Code – Abroad – Etiquette in the British Royal Family

9 hours ago Arzu
9 min read

Technology: A comet explodes in Chile, turning sand into glass

17 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Republican politicians are beginning to stand behind the legalization of marijuana

1 day ago Arzu